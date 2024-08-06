Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Toivo Klaar’s claims

6 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Vasif Aliyev made the remark in response to the media inquiry regarding claims related to Azerbaijan in the interview of EU former special representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

Aliyev said that for Klaar to regard the issue of the return of Armenians who voluntarily migrated from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia and other countries where they previously lived as a special case and to condition the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of current Armenia is unacceptable.

According to the Azerbaijani official, it is Armenia’s obligation to create appropriate conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands, and the international community must demand the fulfillment of this obligation.

"Ambassador-appointed Toivo Klaar is well aware that despite repeated appeals by the Azerbaijani side for the Armenian residents to stay in their homes and to return, Armenians have no intention to return to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan," Vasif Aliyev said.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side respects the intention of returning to Azerbaijan only of those persons of Armenian origin who respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, he noted.