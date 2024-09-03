Putin invites Mongolian President to BRICS Summit

3 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

"I would like to invite you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will host the BRICS summit this year. It will be the first event of this level after the expansion of this organization. I hope you will take part in the BRICS Plus format. We look forward to seeing you," Putin said.

Putin is on an official visit to Ulaanbaatar. The last time the Russian leader visited Mongolia was 5 years ago.