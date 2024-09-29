Ilham Aliyev congratulates China on 75th anniversary

29 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

"Dear Mr. President, it is on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I have the great pleasure of cordially congratulating you, and through you, your people, and offering my best wishes," the letter reads.

Throughout these years, the People’s Republic of China has gained global recognition for its achievements in various fields, including the economy, science, space exploration, advanced technologies, defense, and the socioeconomic well-being of its citizens, placing it among the world’s most powerful and influential nations of the world. All these accomplishments also reflect your personal contributions and merits, the Azerbaijani head of state noted.

"We are delighted with the current level of Azerbaijan-China interstate relations, which are rooted in friendship and mutual respect and are continuously enriched with new substance each day," Ilham Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan appreciated the meeting in Astana this July, held in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust, and the exchange of views on the broad spectrum of the Azerbaijan-China ties and the prospects for cooperation. "I consider the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership at the meeting to be a significant historic step and a testament to our mutual determination to further broaden and solidify our cooperation," he said.

"The current level of our political ties and active dialogue provides ample ground for broadening the scope of our mutually beneficial engagement in the areas of economy, trade, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, humanitarian field and other sectors. I wish to highlight our productive collaboration within the Belt and Road and the Middle Corridor projects," Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan is committed to deepening joint efforts with China in addressing climate change, including cooperation on green energy, green and low-carbon technologies, as well as seeking closer interaction with China’s companies that have advanced experience. The President of Azerbaijan believes that China’s active participation in COP29, to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November, will contribute to advancing the global climate action agenda and achieving the goal of leaving a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations.

"I am confident that through our joint efforts, the traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-China relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will develop both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, while our strategic partnership deepens further," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state renew his sincere congratulations, wished Xi robust health, happiness and success, along with everlasting peace, prosperity and abundance for the friendly people of China.