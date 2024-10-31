When Russia and Iran to become strategic partners?

31 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran will be finalized in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The upcoming conclusion of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will significantly strengthen Russian-Iranian relations. As I mentioned, the treaty is in preparation for signing in the near future," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally.

On October 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian during the BRICS Summit in Kazan that the agreement would be concluded soon.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali previously indicated that the document would be signed during a separate visit by the Iranian president to Russia.