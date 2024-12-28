How many tons of fuel oil removed from Black Sea beaches?

28 Dec. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescue workers and volunteers have gathered 37,000 tons of sand and soil contaminated by petroleum products since the start of the oil spill on coasts of the Krasnodar Region following the shipwreck of tankers, the region’s crisis center reported.

"Volunteers, rescue workers and special services have already gathered 37,000 tons of contaminated soil. Some 33,500 tons of sand contaminated with fuel oil have been removed. Almost 8,000 people were employed in this work today," the statement reads.

The two tankers sank in the Black Sea on December 15 amid a storm. Clean-up operations are underway.