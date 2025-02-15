Miners steeling electricity spotted in Dagestan

15 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An illegal mining farm was detected in one of the villages of Dagestan. The criminals stole electricity worth 13 mln rubles.

In the Untsukulsky district of Dagestan, miners who stole electricity by illegally connecting to a transformer were spotted, the Caucasus branch of Rosseti reports.

The damage from the miners' actions amounted to nearly 13 mln rubles. The mining of digital currency cost 1.8 mln kilowatt-hours of electricity that bypassed metering devices.

During the raid, 85 units of equipment for cryptocurrency mining were seized.

It is reported that the information on the miners will be passed on to law enforcement agencies.