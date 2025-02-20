РУС ENG

Kaladze accuses West of putting significant pressure on Georgia

Tbilisi City Hall website

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze claimed that Western representatives pressured Georgia to act against Russia, specifically by proposing the opening of a "second front".

He noted that Western officials had tough discussions with the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. According to Kaladze, there was a direct attempt to force Georgia into the opening of a "second front".

Kaladze also said that the West had exerted significant pressure on Tbilisi, urging it to join anti-Russian sanctions.

The mayor added that the introduction of restrictions against Russia would have a negative impact on Georgia's.economy and future.

© Photo :Tbilisi City Hall website
265 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos