20 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze claimed that Western representatives pressured Georgia to act against Russia, specifically by proposing the opening of a "second front".

He noted that Western officials had tough discussions with the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. According to Kaladze, there was a direct attempt to force Georgia into the opening of a "second front".

Kaladze also said that the West had exerted significant pressure on Tbilisi, urging it to join anti-Russian sanctions.

The mayor added that the introduction of restrictions against Russia would have a negative impact on Georgia's.economy and future.