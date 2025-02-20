US may lift sanctions against Russia

20 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Secretary of the US Treasury Department Scott Bessent has stated that the potential easing of restrictions against Russia is possible. At the same time, he emphasized that the USA is ready to both strengthen and weaken sanctions.

Bessent stressed that the USA wants to start negotiations with Russia to make it clear that Washington could lift sanctions against Moscow if deemed necessary.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke about the possible lifting of anti-Russian restrictions. He noted that sanctions could be eased after the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.