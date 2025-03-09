Melikov invites UFC president to Dagestan

9 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Dagestani leader Sergey Melikov congratulated mixed martial artist Magomed Ankalaev on winning the UFC championship belt in the light heavyweight division.

He noted that the athlete dominated the fight, forcing his opponent to retreat. The head of the region emphasized that Ankalaev wore his opponent down.

"Now our region has two championship belts: in the light and light heavyweight divisions! Thanks to strength, skill and perseverance! Despite intrigues and bias!",

Sergey Melikov said.

Melikov also invited UFC President Dana White to visit Dagestan. The head of the republic added that the UFC has long been wondering about the secrets of the invincibility of the Dagestani fighters.

"It's time to come and find out everything on the spot. Perhaps it will be useful for White to see how our champions grow, what air they breathe and what kind of khinkal they eat",

Sergey Melikov said.

Let us remind you that Magomed Ankalaev won the UFC light heavyweight title today, defeating the Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.