10 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) published the weekly report on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated areas.

A total of 48 anti-tank mines, 90 anti-personnel mines, and 605 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized in the liberated areas on March 3-9.

According to the report, 1,365 ha of land were cleared of mines.