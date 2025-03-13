Turkish journalists visit Margara checkpoint

13 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Journalists from Turkey who arrived in Armenia as part of a media tour organized for Turkish media outlets, visited the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border.

The media representatives familiarized themselves with the renovated checkpoint and its technical capabilities.

Armenia is fully ready for the normalization of relations with Turkey, Vice-President of the Armenian National Assembly, Armenia’s Special Envoy for normalization of relations with Turkey Ruben Rubinyan said in an interview with Turkish NTV.

According to him, the Margara checkpoint has been renovated and brought into operational condition, and the same is expected from the Turkish partners.