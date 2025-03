16 Mar. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian media reported that a car accident involving a motorcycle occurred in Batumi.

According to the information, a man on a motorcycle hit a pedestrian. The accident occurred on the airport highway.

As a result of the collision, both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian lost their lives.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the tragedy. They are working to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash.

A criminal case has been opened.