North-South ITC to connect Russia with Global South

18 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, all countries of the Global South have the potential to connect to the North-South International Transport Corridor.

He recalled that this transport system would help connect the ports of the northwestern part of Russia with Iran and further to the Persian Gulf, as well as the Indian Ocean.

Thus, Overchuk explained, the North-South primarily serves as a route for communication between Russia and the EAEU, as well as the countries of the Global South, Izvestia reports.

"Therefore, potentially all countries of the Global South can be involved in the North-South ITC",

Overchuk said.