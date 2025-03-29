No traces of fuel oil on Anapa coast for two days

29 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ecological situation on the Kuban coast is gradually returning to normal: for the second day in a row, ecologists have not detected traces of fuel oil along the Anapa coast.

Rescuers and volunteers no longer record traces of fuel oil pollution on the Anapa coast, the regional operational headquarters reported. There have been no traces of fuel oil for the second day in a row.

“No new fuel oil spills were detected on the Anapa coast on March 29,”

– the regional operational headquarters reported.

Yesterday, the regional authorities also reported the absence of traces of petroleum products on the coast.