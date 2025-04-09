9 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (included in Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) claims that Iran has sufficient amounts of weapons-grade uranium to make six nuclear bombs.

"They have enough highly enriched uranium to make six bombs. They will use it. Iran is very close to assembling six nuclear bombs. They will kill Israel. They'll come after us," Lindsey Graham said.

He presented no evidence to substantiate his claim, and revealed no sources.

Earlier, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Michael Kurilla said Tehran has not made the decision to make nuclear weapons. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told NBC News in mid-January that Tehran was not pursuing the goal of obtaining an atomic bomb.

The U.S. and Iran agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12.