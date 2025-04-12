Russia's annual inflation reach 10.34% in March

12 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Annual inflation in Russia geared up from 10.06% in February 2025 to 10.34% in this March, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) reported.

Consumer prices ticked up by 0.65% month on month, according to statistics.

Food prices gained 0.83% monthly and 12.42% annually in March. Nonfoods had the price upsurge by 0.14% monthly and 5.93% year on year. The cost of services surged by 1.01% against this February and by 12.87% in annual terms.

In the food sector, prices hiked by 17.2% for potatoes, 9.9% for beet, 9.4% for tomatoes, 8.2% for white cabbage, 6.5% for lemons, 6.2% for bananas, and 4.7% for carrots. Prices dropped by 26.3% for cucumbers, 7.9% for bell peppers, and 3.3% for oranges.

In the nonfood segment, prices edged up by 1.6% for bricks, 1.1% for oil-based paints and enamels, 0.7% for sheet rock, linoleum and felt, and 0.6% for edged and laminated boards. Natural gas vehicle fuel prices dropped by 4.2%.