15 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani will pay a visit to Russia on April 17, a source told TASS.

"The emir’s visit is scheduled for April 17. The agenda will include bilateral and international topics," the source said.

Earlier, the emir said that April 17 was a probable date for his visit to Russia.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a working visit to Qatar.