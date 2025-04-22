Peskov: Russia and US continue contacts

22 Apr. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the USA continue to maintain contacts through various channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He also emphasized that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine should not be viewed in terms of a short-term timeline.

"This issue is so complex, tied to the settlement process, that there probably shouldn't be any strict deadlines. Attempting to fit a viable resolution into short timeframes is likely a fruitless task",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Let us remind you that US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Moscow and Kiev could reach an agreement this week. Following such a deal, he noted, both countries would have the opportunity to develop business ties with the companies in the USA.