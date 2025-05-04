Kremlin: Xi Jinping to visit Russia on May 7

4 May. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive on an official visit to Moscow on May 7 and will stay in Russia until May 10, the Kremlin press service reports.

According to the Kremlin, the Chinese President will arrive at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Kremlin added that during the talks, the heads of state would discuss the main issues of further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries.