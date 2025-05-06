Vladimir Putin holds talks with Masoud Pezeshkian

6 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

The Russian head of state once again expressed his sincere condolences over the tragedy at the port of Shahid Rajaee on April 26, 2025. Pezeshkian, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for prompt assistance in eliminating the consequences of the disaster.

"Matters of further development of Russian-Iranian cooperation on the basis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed during the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia on January 17 were discussed in detail. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment ties, including through implementation of major investment projects in the sphere of transport and energy," the Kremlin’s press service said.

Masoud Pezeshkian also warmly congratulated the Russian leader and all citizens of Russia on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The presidents exchanged views on topical international and regional issues, including the progress of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program. Moscow's readiness to promote this dialog in order to reach a fair agreement based on the principles of international law was confirmed.