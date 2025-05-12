12 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons, nor will seek one in the future.

Speaking in a cabinet meeting, the Iranian President noted that Tehran is holding talks with the U.S. on its nuclear program because Iran wants peace and does not seek war.

"We can assure you that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought, is not seeking, nor will seek nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said.

He further stressed that Iran would not abandon research within the framework of a peaceful nuclear program.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that as part of negotiations with the U.S. Iran may limit the level of uranium enrichment or its volumes, but does not intend to completely abandon this technology.