Türkiye to monitor PKK disarmament

17 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Presidential Website

Erdoğan said that Türkiye will closely monitor the process of self-dissolution and disarmament of the PKK.

Ankara will monitor the implementation of the decisions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on self-dissolution and disarmament, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

"The terrorist organization must completely lay down its arms, the decision to dissolve must be fully implemented. We will closely monitor the implementation of these decisions,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan noted that he wishes peace and prosperity not only for Türkiye, but for the entire region as well.