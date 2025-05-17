Gideon's Chariots сonvince Hamas to return to dialogue with Israel in Doha

17 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

The very first hours of the Israeli Gideon's Chariots military operation in the northern Gaza Strip forced Hamas to return to the negotiating table in Qatar regarding the release of the remaining hostages. Israel is calling on Palestinian civilians to move back to the southern Gaza Strip to avoid being stuck in the operation zone.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz informed citizens that the Gideon's Chariots operation in the Gaza Strip, which began this morning, has already produced an important result: as soon as Hamas militants began to suffer heavy losses, the political wing of the organization immediately agreed to resume peace talks with Tel Aviv representatives in Doha.