Hikmet Hajiyev on visit to Iran

18 May. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev is on a visit to Tehran. In the Iranian capital, he took part in the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Aide to the Azerbaijani president, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Hikmet Hajiyev is on a visit to Tehran, Iranian media reports.

According to their information, he is taking part in the Tehran Dialogue Forum with the participation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and delegates from 53 countries. It is being held in the building of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and is dedicated to the memory of the late Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

40 thematic panels are scheduled as the part of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

On May 6, Hikmet Hajiyev met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh. They discussed relations between the two countries and the international agenda.