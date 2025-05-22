Lavrov speaks about attempts to interfere in Caspian region's affairs

22 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, spoke about the increase in the number of countries trying to interfere in the affairs of the Caspian region.

He noted that external interest in the Caspian region is growing. At the same time, Lavrov stressed the need to rely on the exclusive competence of the five Caspian countries.

Sergey Lavrov also emphasized the importance of ensuring the implementation of the relevant agreements reached within the framework of the work on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.