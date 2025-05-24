Power outage hits Cannes Film Festival

24 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The south of France is practically plunged into darkness: 160,000 homes were left without power. The emergency also affected Cannes, where the final screenings of the famous film festival are taking place today.

Mass power outages have hit the southern part of France, including Alpes-Maritimes department, the work of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 has also been affected.

"From 10 am, the power outage affected Cannes and nearby communes, as a result of which 160,000 homes were left without power,”

– RTE, France’s electrical grid operator, reported.

The company assured that specialists are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the emergency as quickly as possible.

There are several preliminary reasons for the outages. On Saturday night, a fire broke out at a substation in the Cannes area, and in the morning, a power transmission line support collapsed in the suburbs.