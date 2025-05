25 May. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Yemeni leader Rashad al-Alimi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The presidential press secretary emphasized that the Yemeni politician's visit, as well as his talks with Putin in Moscow, are being prepared.

It should be added that earlier, the media reports indicated that al-Alimi would travel to Russia next week.