Kellogg names Geneva as possible venue for meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky

27 May. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev may take place in Geneva, according to US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

He said that another round of negotiations would be held after reviewing documents from Ukraine and Russia, and would probably take place in Geneva. According to Kellogg, the Russian Federation did not want to hold a meeting with Ukraine in the Vatican.

"I think Geneva may be the next stop, where all three leaders of the parties will be present: President Trump, President Putin, President Zelensky",

Keith Kellogg said.

Let us recall that in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed interest in holding another round of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. In response, Türkiye stated that it is "always ready to provide a venue" for a meeting between the two countries.