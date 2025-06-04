4 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new package of anti-Russian sanctions is ready, but still requires congressional and presidential approval, U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"I talked to Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina - listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) this last weekend, and I believe they are ready to go. They are called the Russian Sanctions Act 2025, and I think he's got them set and ready to drop. And they're pretty onerous," Keith Kellogg said.

The restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports. The bill provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. The document proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not intend to impose sanctions against Russia because, in his opinion, Moscow was serious about the Ukrainian settlement.