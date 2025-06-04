Brussels and Paris stand up for Russian gas

4 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union’s two biggest buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), Brussels and Paris, are refusing to endorse Brussels' plan to ban Moscow’s gas.

"France and Belgium are seeking more reassurances on Brussels’ proposal to gradually end Russian gas purchases by 2027," Politico wrote.

French Energy Minister Marc Ferracci said they are defending a European strategy of diversification. Belgium, in second place, wants a report detailing the economic fallout before making a decision.

Hungary and Slovakia are likely to try to derail the ban, keen to keep pumping in cheaper Russian energy.

"Numerous politicians and industry figures are calling for a post-war return to Russian energy, given Europe’s high power bills and struggling economy," Politico wrote.

That means having the biggest importers on board would send a powerful signal.

It was recalled that the four countries - France, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands - imported 16.77 million tons of Russian LNG, representing 97% of the EU’s total imports.