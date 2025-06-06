Trump may visit China

6 Jun. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump said that during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he accepted the invitation to visit China.

"He invited me to China and I invited him here, we both accepted. So, I will be going there with the First Lady",

Donald Trump said.

He expressed hope that the Chinese leader will also visit the USA with the First Lady.

Beijing reported that it welcomes a possible visit by the US president.

"Xi Jinping welcomed Trump's visit to China again, and Trump expressed his sincere gratitude",

China Central Television reported.

Let us recall that the parties held a telephone conversation, with the main topic of the conversation being the trade agreement between the two countries.

According to previous reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in September.