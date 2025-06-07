Israeli army approves plans to continue operation in Gaza

7 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has held a meeting and approved plans to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army press service reported.

Zamir "held a situational assessment and approved operational plans at the Southern Command for the continuation of the operation in the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

On June 1, he gave orders to expand combat in additional districts in the enclave’s north and south.

In mid-May, the IDF announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages.