Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Russia

12 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a congratulatory message to the Russian Federation on Russia Day.

"We sincerely congratulate the Russian Federation on the occasion of National Russia Day!",

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin and all Russian citizens on this occasion.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of deepening and strengthening relations between Moscow and Baku, noting the allied nature of cooperation between Baku and Moscow.

Let us recall that Russia Day is celebrated on June 12 every year.