Israel doesn't expect Iran's response

Israeli authorities believe that the worst-case scenario for the country, with an immediate military response from Iran after the strike on its nuclear and military facilities, is now almost completely ruled out.

Iran is no longer able to implement the worst-case scenario for Israel in response to the night attack, a senior cabinet source told Israeli state broadcaster Kan.

"The worst-case scenario in terms of casualties in the Israeli rear would have involved an immediate response from Iran. That is no longer possible,”

- the source of the Israeli broadcaster said.