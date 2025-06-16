Iran attacks Israeli cities with ballistic missiles

16 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s defence forces said that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory on Sunday evening.

"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. Enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is permitted only after receiving explicit instructions; continue to follow the Home Front Command’s guidelines," the IDF reported.

It was noted that Iran has carried out missile strikes against Tel Aviv, Haifa and Kiryat Gat in southern Israel.