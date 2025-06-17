15,000 people return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

17 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of former internally displaced persons who have returned to their newly built or restored homes in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions to date is about 15,000 people (3,721 families), Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov said.

According to him, the population of these territories is not limited to former internally displaced persons.