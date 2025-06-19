Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites

19 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military said it struck dozens of military targets in Iran overnight, including an inactive nuclear reactor in Arak.

The strike on the reactor, whose construction was never completed, “targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

The air force also struck a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz. The site “contained components and specialized equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development, and projects designed to accelerate the regime’s nuclear program were hosted there,” the IDF said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike.