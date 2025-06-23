U.S. officials don’t know fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile - report

23 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. senior officials conceded they did not know the fate of Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium, The New York Times reported.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was unable to confirm the status of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium after US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

It was earlier reported that Iran had moved equipment and uranium from the site in recent days - 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the fuel had last been seen by his teams of UN inspectors about a week before Israel began its attacks on Iran.