Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

23 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On June 23, the Israeli Air Force hit a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, north of the Litani River.

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon on Monday, the IDF press service reports.

According to the IDF’s statement, the attack was carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets. Their targets were the group’s targets north of the Litani River, including rocket launchers and weapons depots.

The statement also explained that the very presence of weapons and Hezbollah's work in the area is a "flagrant violation" of the Lebanese-Israeli ceasefire agreements.