US strike on Iran is a bad precedent, Beijing says

23 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

By striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Washington has created a bad precedent, the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. According to Wang Yi, all disagreements between states should be resolved peacefully.

The US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities creates a negative precedent, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that all mutual disagreements should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and consultations.

“Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran based on ‘possible future threats’. The US military aircraft bombed Iranian nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, sending the wrong signal to the world about resolving disputes by force rather than through negotiations, thus creating a bad precedent with serious consequences,”

– Wang Yi said.