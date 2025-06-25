Iran severing contacts with IAEA

25 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian parliament voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), one day after a U.S.-proposed ceasefire with Israel took effect.

"The decision followed U.S. strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter," Mehr reported.

According to the parliament's resolution, the agency's agents do not have the right to enter the country for inspections unless the security of the country's nuclear facilities and peaceful nuclear activities are guaranteed, and this is also subject to the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.