25 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The Telegraph: The next NATO summit will be held in Türkiye.

Türkiye will host the NATO summit in 2026, The Telegraph reports.

"We express our gratitude for the generous hospitality shown to us by the Kingdom of the Netherlands. We look forward to our next meeting in Türkiye in 2026,”

– the alliance’s statement reads.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his desire to host the next meeting of the leaders of the alliance.