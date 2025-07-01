Kremlin expects direct communication with Baku in near future

1 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia expects that all the questions in relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will be answered during direct communication, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, expressing hope that the Russian journalists detained in Baku will be released soon.

"We are definitely very attentive to information about the detention of our journalists. We hope that in the very near future, through direct contacts with the Azerbaijani side, we will be able to secure their release," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman expressed hope that all the questions raised will be answered during direct communication between Moscow and Baku.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow is interested in good relations with Baku. He added that a conversation between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, could be arranged if necessary.