Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is pleased to see Uzbekistan's image rising

2 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Baku is watching Uzbekistan's rapid development and implementation of large-scale reforms in all areas with great interest and joy.

The head of state said that Azerbaijan is pleased to see Uzbekistan's image rising on the world stage, as well as its growing economic potential, and the resolution of many social issues.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that all of this is the result of the well-thought-out policy of the Uzbek leadership. The country's President added that Azerbaijan is sincerely pleased by this.

In addition, the head of the Republic of Azerbaijan noted that the state visit of the Uzbek leader is taking place in an atmosphere of brotherhood and mutual understanding.

He recalled that last year the presidents of the two countries signed the Treaty on Allied Interaction. Aliyev stated that Baku and Tashkent have been officially allies for about a year, demonstarting this through both mutual support and cooperation.