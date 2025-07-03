Armenia intends to become SCO member

3 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has expressed its intention to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the statement of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on July 3 reads.

"Sharing the fundamental principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia expressed its desire to become a member of the SCO",

Armenia's Foreign Ministry reported.

Founded in 2001, the SCO now consists of 10 countries - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Five countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, had previously applied for SCO observer status.