Saudi foreign minister arrives in Moscow

4 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Moscow on an official visit, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, Prince Faisal plans to discuss with the Russian leadership the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international affairs.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that FM Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart on July 4.

The foreign ministers last met in Riyadh on February 18, when the city hosted talks between Russian and U.S. delegations.