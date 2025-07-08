Tehran ready to resume nuclear talks with U.S.

8 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to resume talks with Washington but there is a problem of trust, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," he pointed out, noting "there is a condition <...> for restarting the talks."

"How are we going to trust the United States again? We re-enter the negotiations then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks, the Israeli regime will not be given permission again to attack us?" Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian President said once again that Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons.