Israel rejects sovereign Palestinian state

8 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will not agree to the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us. That means that certain powers like overall security will always remain in our hands," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The PM noted that no one in Israel will agree to anything else because we do not commit suicide.

"We’ll work out a peace in which our security, the sovereign power of security, always remains in our hands. Now, people will say it’s not a complete state," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to him, the Middle East is currently open to a "very, very broad peace" that includes "all the neighbors" of Israel.