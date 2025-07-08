Israel confirms Iran's hit military targets for first time

8 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time, Israeli officials has confirmed that Iran hit military targets on the territory of Israel, Reuters reports.

An unnamed official from Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration told Reuters that Iran's missiles had reached their targets, though the affected military facilities remained operational.

According to Western media, Tel Aviv has chosen not to disclose the consequences of Iran's strikes in a number of cases where military targets were hit. Satellite imagery analysis by military experts revealed damage to four military bases and one airfield.