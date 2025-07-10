Ankara crowned tourism capital of Turkic World for 2026

10 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's capital city of Ankara has been chosen as the "Tourism Capital of the Turkic World" for 2026, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

The decision was made during the tenth meeting of tourism ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states

According to Ersoy, this title suits Ankara perfectly, given its rich history, culture, and spirit.

As the capital since 1923, Ankara is the second major city in Turkey after Istanbul.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Shusha has been selected as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization.